Replace Economic Management Team with Development Management Team — Prof Addo to govt

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A development architect Professor Kwame Henaku Addo is advocating for the substitution of the Economic Management Team (EMT) with a Development Management Team (DMT) to effectively drive genuine economic growth.

According to him, focusing on development planning is crucial for steering the economy's growth rather than mere economic management.

Highlighting the historical connection, Prof Addo pointed out that the Ministry of Finance was previously recognised as the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

During an interview with Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Ghana Yensom morning at Accra 100.5 FM on Monday, February 12, 2024, he stressed the importance of development management and planning for substantial economic progress.

The professor, known for contributing to the design of the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) logo and the Accra International Conference Centre, expressed his support for replacing EMT with DMT.

He firmly expressed the belief that real growth is rooted in development management planning and economic management.

Prof Addo, who is aspiring to be former President John Dramani Mahama's running mate in the 2024 general elections, highlighted the wisdom behind the National Development Planning Commission, as recognised by the NDC.

He added that it is the reason the NDC came out with the 40-year development plan to guide the country's development.

He argued that development planning, not just economic management, is the key to providing tangible opportunities for the youth, potentially stemming the exodus of young people seeking better prospects abroad due to perceived economic uncertainties.

—Classfmonline

