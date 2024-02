A Chinese thief serving a year jail term at Ghana's Nsawam Maximum Security Prisons has escaped.

The convict fled while he underwent medical care at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

He was transferred to the health post after claiming he was ill.

Apart from larceny, the fugitive had also been convicted for other serious crimes.

The prison officer under whose care the convict was, has been interdicted pending investigations, Accra-based Citi FM reported.