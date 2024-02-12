I won’t make promises I can’t keep – Mahama

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has promised to provide accommodation for pre-tertiary teachers to improve the state of Senior High Schools in Ghana.

According to him, unlike the current government, he does not make promises he cannot keep.

His remark follows nationwide concerns among pre-tertiary teachers about how teaching and learning are being impacted due to the lack of essential amenities.

While addressing pre-tertiary teachers in a Town Hall meeting in Tamale as part of his ‘Building the Ghana We Want Together Tour’, Mr. Mahama explained that the economy is currently in a big mess; hence, he would not make promises he cannot fulfil.

He emphasized several promises made by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led administration, including constructing factories and dams in every district but failing to fulfil them.

He indicated that as a result of the current state, his administration is going to provide accommodation support to pre-tertiary teachers as motivation for them to stay on campus if elected.

This, he believes, will help cut unnecessary expenses for these teachers and also inspire them to do their best in the field.

He said, “I’ve said that the economy is in a big mess, so I cannot promise everybody I’m going to increase salary and all that. I won’t be like those dishonest people who came to promise heaven that they will build factories in every district, they’ll build a dam in every village, I’m not that kind of person. So I cannot promise you that I’m going to increase your salary.”

“And so we have taken note of the difficulties pre-tertiary teachers are going through, and I’ve suggested some of the solutions, and one is that we’ll help with accommodation in schools so that more teachers can stay in school.”

-citinewsroom