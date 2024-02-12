Modern Ghana logo
Chinese serving jail term for theft escapes from Nsawam Prison

A Chinese national, who was serving a one-year jail term at Nsawam Prison for theft, has reportedly escaped.

The escape occurred after the individual allegedly feigned illness and was subsequently transferred to a hospital for medical attention.

The prison officer who was assigned to accompany him has been interdicted by the service pending an investigation into the incident.

An officer from the prison service confirmed the escape to Citi News on Monday, stating that they had obtained some leads that could potentially lead to the re-arrest of the fugitive.

-citinewsroom

