Enforce laws to deal with unplanned settlements – Akufo-Addo charge MMDAs

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to play a key role in checking unplanned settlements in their localities.

The president observed with concern the developing trend, which he believes poses a threat to national development.

President Akufo-Addo said this in a speech read on his behalf by the Chief Director at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development, Amin Abdul-Rahaman, at the inauguration of assembly members of the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly in Accra on Monday.

He urged MMDAs to enforce local laws to deal with the menace.

“In 2020, your predecessors’ attention was drawn to a major challenge relating to unplanned and haphazard development within the jurisdiction of most district assemblies. This phenomenon has serious implications for national development and public safety.”

“…As you begin work, it is my ardent hope that you will help enforce the planning standards and compliance of land use and special planning as well as other regulations regarding human settlements and special planning,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo further courted assembly members’ support in the implementation of government projects at the local level.

-citinewsroom

