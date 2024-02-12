Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
12.02.2024 Headlines

Bring back road toll to generate GHS120 million than emission tax of only GHS48 million — Nana B to gov’t

Bring back road toll to generate GHS120 million than emission tax of only GHS48 million —Nana B to govt
12.02.2024 LISTEN

Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has appealed to the government for the reinstatement of road tolls, citing the financial benefits it could bring to the nation.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah banned the collection of road tolls after the introduction of the Electronic Levy (E-Levy) by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta two years ago.

There have been growing concerns from Ghanaians urging for the restoration of road tolls, arguing that implementation of the e-levy failed to meet the revenue target.

In his contribution to the Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, affectionately called Nana B emphasized the need for the government to reconsider its stance.

He pleads, "I haven't seen anything canceled in Ghana that the citizens are calling for it to come back like the road toll."

Nana B pointed out the economic impact of the toll removal, stating, "This year, it is estimated that the road toll can help us generate revenues of about GHS120 million.

“This emission tax we are talking about would only bring us GHS48m, so I implore the government to immediately bring back the road tolls."

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

38 minutes ago

Arrogant Dwumfour cannot suppress anyone; if he cant tolerate contrary views he should leave office – NMC boss fights GJA president Arrogant Dwumfour cannot suppress anyone; if he can’t tolerate contrary views he...

42 minutes ago

Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Accumulation of wealth is not and has never been my ambition – Bawumia

44 minutes ago

Bawumias claim his govt introduced online passport application false – Sammy Gyamfi Bawumia’s claim his gov’t introduced online passport application false – Sammy G...

46 minutes ago

NDC National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi Bawumia’s address was compilation of shameful lies for his destruction of the ec...

48 minutes ago

Adaklu MP, Kwame Governs Agbodza Stop the discrimination and support schools in Adaklu – Kwame Agbodza tells gov’...

2 hours ago

The Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability ASEPA, Mensah Thompson Be ashamed of yourself — ASEPA Boss blasts NMC Chairman for speaking against GJA...

3 hours ago

Bawumia still an integral part of gov't; he simply has a mind of his own —Gideon Boako Bawumia still an integral part of gov't; he simply has a mind of his own — Gideo...

3 hours ago

Bring back road toll to generate GHS120 million than emission tax of only GHS48 million —Nana B to govt Bring back road toll to generate GHS120 million than emission tax of only GHS48 ...

3 hours ago

Palgrave Boakye Danquah NPP Primaries: Palgrave Boakye Danquah deny forcing Abuakwa North delegates to s...

3 hours ago

Chinese serving jail term for theft escapes from Nsawam Prison Chinese serving jail term for theft escapes from Nsawam Prison

Just in....
body-container-line