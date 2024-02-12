12.02.2024 LISTEN

Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has appealed to the government for the reinstatement of road tolls, citing the financial benefits it could bring to the nation.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah banned the collection of road tolls after the introduction of the Electronic Levy (E-Levy) by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta two years ago.

There have been growing concerns from Ghanaians urging for the restoration of road tolls, arguing that implementation of the e-levy failed to meet the revenue target.

In his contribution to the Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, affectionately called Nana B emphasized the need for the government to reconsider its stance.

He pleads, "I haven't seen anything canceled in Ghana that the citizens are calling for it to come back like the road toll."

Nana B pointed out the economic impact of the toll removal, stating, "This year, it is estimated that the road toll can help us generate revenues of about GHS120 million.

“This emission tax we are talking about would only bring us GHS48m, so I implore the government to immediately bring back the road tolls."