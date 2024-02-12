Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

It's not true that our contracted mass sprayers suffer impotency, blindness — COCOBOD

Agriculture It's not true that our contracted mass sprayers suffer impotency, blindness — COCOBOD
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has denied allegations that its cocoa farmers contracted for mass spraying have been suffering from impotency and blindness due to agrochemical exposure without adequate medical care.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi News, Fiifi Boafo, head of Public Relations at COCOBOD, said the board regularly conducts medical checkups for over 57,000 sprayers employed every year across the country.

"We find it a bit surprising to hear these complaints because these are not complaints that we are aware of," said Mr. Boafo.

He added, "Let me put on record that for the spraying of cocoa farms, COCOBOD hires over 57,000 people every year who help the farmers with the spraying of their farms across the country. These persons, at the end of every session, apart from the fact that COCOBOD Research Institute goes round the country and takes samples and does an evaluation of the spraying that is done for the farmers, we also take some of them to the Cocoa Clinic for examination."

"So allegations that some people are suffering impotency and blindness are not things that the Cocoa Clinic has identified," Mr. Boafo concluded.

This comes after the Ghana National Association of Cocoa Farmers complained about neglect by COCOBOD.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

Cossy Hill Hotel CEO murder: Two more suspects busted Cossy Hill Hotel CEO murder: Two more suspects busted

41 minutes ago

Mahama solved dumsor in 2016 not NPP – NDC corrects Bawumia Mahama solved dumsor in 2016 not NPP – NDC corrects Bawumia

41 minutes ago

Your comment is misguided and unfortunate – Akufo-Addo blasts Mahama over WASSCE cheating claims Your comment is ‘misguided and unfortunate’ – Akufo-Addo blasts Mahama over WASS...

41 minutes ago

No powers from above order me about – Maame Tiwaa No ‘powers from above’ order me about – Maame Tiwaa

41 minutes ago

ASEPA Boss blasts NMC Chairman for criticizing GJAs blacklisting directive ASEPA Boss blasts NMC Chairman for criticizing GJA’s blacklisting directive

59 minutes ago

Education has significantly improved under my govt; its a pity Mahama cant see it – Akufo-Addo Education has significantly improved under my gov’t; it’s a pity Mahama can’t se...

1 hour ago

NDC have been nervous since Bawumia's speech —Dennis Aboagye NDC have been nervous since Bawumia's speech — Dennis Aboagye

2 hours ago

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, 2024 independent presidential candidate ‘I'll revive Ghana football when I become President’ — Alan Kyerematen

2 hours ago

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Ghanaian activist My February 11, 2022 arrest was over refusal to back off from #FixTheCountry pro...

3 hours ago

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch ‘Send sick students to hospitals before you call in their parents’ — Kofi Asare ...

Just in....
body-container-line