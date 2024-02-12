It's not true that our contracted mass sprayers suffer impotency, blindness — COCOBOD

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has denied allegations that its cocoa farmers contracted for mass spraying have been suffering from impotency and blindness due to agrochemical exposure without adequate medical care.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi News, Fiifi Boafo, head of Public Relations at COCOBOD, said the board regularly conducts medical checkups for over 57,000 sprayers employed every year across the country.

"We find it a bit surprising to hear these complaints because these are not complaints that we are aware of," said Mr. Boafo.

He added, "Let me put on record that for the spraying of cocoa farms, COCOBOD hires over 57,000 people every year who help the farmers with the spraying of their farms across the country. These persons, at the end of every session, apart from the fact that COCOBOD Research Institute goes round the country and takes samples and does an evaluation of the spraying that is done for the farmers, we also take some of them to the Cocoa Clinic for examination."

"So allegations that some people are suffering impotency and blindness are not things that the Cocoa Clinic has identified," Mr. Boafo concluded.

This comes after the Ghana National Association of Cocoa Farmers complained about neglect by COCOBOD.