Cossy Hill Hotel CEO murder: Two more suspects busted

The Ghana Police Service, last night, 11th February 2024, arrested two more suspects in the ongoing investigation into the murder of Mr. Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cossy Hill Hotel at Jirapa in the Upper West Region.

The two suspects, Charles Tuoze and Favour Nuobe, both workers at the Cossy Hill Hotel, are in Police custody.

Seven suspects so far have been arrested and assisting the Police as the investigation continues to bring the perpetrator(s) to face justice.

The deceased was found on 11th February, 2024 lying in a pool of blood in one of the rooms at the hotel.

The Regional Crime Scene Management Team has visited the scene of the incident.

The Inspector-General of Police has also deployed a team of investigators and experts led by the Director-General/CID to work with the Upper West Regional Police Command to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.

-Classfmonline