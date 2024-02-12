Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
12.02.2024 Crime & Punishment

Cossy Hill Hotel CEO murder: Two more suspects busted

Cossy Hill Hotel CEO murder: Two more suspects busted
12.02.2024 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service, last night, 11th February 2024, arrested two more suspects in the ongoing investigation into the murder of Mr. Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cossy Hill Hotel at Jirapa in the Upper West Region.

The two suspects, Charles Tuoze and Favour Nuobe, both workers at the Cossy Hill Hotel, are in Police custody.

Seven suspects so far have been arrested and assisting the Police as the investigation continues to bring the perpetrator(s) to face justice.

The deceased was found on 11th February, 2024 lying in a pool of blood in one of the rooms at the hotel.

The Regional Crime Scene Management Team has visited the scene of the incident.

The Inspector-General of Police has also deployed a team of investigators and experts led by the Director-General/CID to work with the Upper West Regional Police Command to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.

-Classfmonline

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Cossy Hill Hotel CEO murder: Two more suspects busted Cossy Hill Hotel CEO murder: Two more suspects busted

2 hours ago

Mahama solved dumsor in 2016 not NPP – NDC corrects Bawumia Mahama solved dumsor in 2016 not NPP – NDC corrects Bawumia

2 hours ago

Your comment is misguided and unfortunate – Akufo-Addo blasts Mahama over WASSCE cheating claims Your comment is ‘misguided and unfortunate’ – Akufo-Addo blasts Mahama over WASS...

2 hours ago

No powers from above order me about – Maame Tiwaa No ‘powers from above’ order me about – Maame Tiwaa

2 hours ago

ASEPA Boss blasts NMC Chairman for criticizing GJAs blacklisting directive ASEPA Boss blasts NMC Chairman for criticizing GJA’s blacklisting directive

2 hours ago

Education has significantly improved under my govt; its a pity Mahama cant see it – Akufo-Addo Education has significantly improved under my gov’t; it’s a pity Mahama can’t se...

2 hours ago

NDC have been nervous since Bawumia's speech —Dennis Aboagye NDC have been nervous since Bawumia's speech — Dennis Aboagye

3 hours ago

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, 2024 independent presidential candidate ‘I'll revive Ghana football when I become President’ — Alan Kyerematen

3 hours ago

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Ghanaian activist My February 11, 2022 arrest was over refusal to back off from #FixTheCountry pro...

4 hours ago

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch ‘Send sick students to hospitals before you call in their parents’ — Kofi Asare ...

Just in....
body-container-line