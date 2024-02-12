‘I'll revive Ghana football when I become President’ — Alan Kyerematen

Independent presidential candidate Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has promised to revive Ghana's ailing football if elected as the next President in the 2024 elections.

If elected, Mr. Kyerematen promises to institute reforms aimed at reviving the fortunes of Ghana's football.

Mr. Kyerematen, who is the founder and leader of the Movement for Change political group, made the pledge on Facebook following Ivory Coast's victory at the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In his post, the former Trade Minister congratulated Ivory Coast for winning AFCON on home soil, praising their resilience in overcoming early challenges by making changes to the technical direction of the team.

"The Ivorians deserve this victory," stated Mr. Kyerematen, adding, “In Ghana, we have the opportunity to re-establish ourselves as the Black Star of Africa with the necessary changes across different sectors including sports. Ghana will rise again!"

The pledge comes after Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars, suffered constant group stage exits at AFCON 2021 in Cameroon and AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast.

It is the continuation of disappointments for Ghana football in recent years.