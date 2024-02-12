Modern Ghana logo
Ghanaians are counting on you to keep Akufo-Addo’s poor gov’t in check; don’t fail them – Mahama urges NDC MPs

General News Former President, John Dramani Mahama
Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has charged the Minority in Parliament to continue holding the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) accountable on behalf of Ghanaians.

According to him, the ordinary citizens count on the NDC MPs to secure them against the poor governance of the NPP.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a retreat of the NDC MPs in Ho on Saturday, John Dramani Mahama argued that this will help the party to gain the confidence of Ghanaians to vote for change in the 2024 General Election.

“I must remind you not to lose sight of the fact that you as Minority Members of Parliament have become about the last bulwark between an overbearing and desperate and non-performing government and the people of Ghana. Ghanaians are counting on you to secure them against poor governance and keep this government in check.

“The effort you put into this will contribute to the consolidation of the confidence that Ghanaians have in the NDC due to our much better track record, our commitment to do better, and the well-considered proposals like the 24-hour economy programme which aids to build an economy that works around the clock to enable economic recovery, expansion and creating more jobs for our suffering youth,” John Dramani Mahama said.

At the retreat, John Dramani Mahama said no official of the NPP government can be excused from the mess the country finds itself in.

He said President Akufo-Addo, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and every member of government should be blamed for the mess.

“They have been so bad that their own poster boy [Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is trying an inexplicable and contrived separation between himself and the very government he was touted as the brains behind for purely electoral purposes.

“You know the situation that this economy is in. Now all those who contributed to the mess are trying to run away as if they were not part of it. People have begun saying they were not in charge, they were not listening to them and all that.

“All of them ‘dey inside’, Jack Toronto [President Akufo-Addo] and all his brothers, all of them are part of the mess we are going through. None of them can escape responsibility because they all sat in a cabinet together,” Mahama argued.

