Kofi Bentil still a key member of IMANI despite confessing support for Bawumia – Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has reacted to Kofi Bentil’s confession of support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to become the next President of Ghana.

Mr. Kofi Bentil, a Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa in an engagement with Joy News on Saturday, defended his decision to choose Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over former President John Dramani Mahama.

“I have been more critical of this government, myself and brothers in IMANI, no one in this country has been more critical whether on Egyapa or E-levy than us. I’m angry.

“He [Mahama] has been a president, he has been a vice president and the track record is there whether it’s corruption, whether it’s transformational leadership whatever it is and when I looked at all of that, I came to the conclusion that we are better off picking Vice President Bawumia and giving him a chance, at the least, let’s give him a fair hearing, let us hear the man and listen to what he has for this country.

“All of that together forced me to make that endorsement not to his person but in the calculation that it is better for this country even if we are going to make a mistake going forward,” Kofi Bentil argued.

Amid criticism, IMANI Africa boss Franklin Cudjoe has stressed that Mr. Kofi Bentil remains a key member of his outfit.

He noted in a post on Facebook that the individual wishes and preferences of members will, however, always be overridden by the collective mandate of IMANI Africa.

“IMANI has enormous respect for all flagbearers of political parties. Our individual wishes and preferences however expressed or communicated, will always be overridden by the collective mandate we have carved for the organisation, in putting out objective, independent analysis and critique on many issues within an environment that guarantees individual freedom and liberty.

“In this light, Mr. Kofi Bentil, whose personal political views were expressed about a preference for a candidate in this year's election, remains an integral part of IMANI,” Franklin Cudjoe said.