My February 11, 2022 arrest was over refusal to back off from #FixTheCountry protests — Oliver Barker

Outspoken Ghanaian activist and convener of #FixTheCountry protests, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has revealed that contrary to the reasons given for his arrest on February 11, 2022, he was actually detained for refusing government's request to stop the #FixTheCountry movement.

In a social media post on the second anniversary of his arrest Monday, February 12, Barker-Vormawor provided new details about what led to his detention at the Kotoka International Airport.

He said the National Security Minister had promised to arrest him if he did not accept money from the government to “walk away” from #FixTheCountry.

According to Barker-Vormawor, the minister “made it clear that the government will do everything to ease the President’s irrational fear that we were seeking his overthrow.”

The activist was charged with treason felony over a social media post threatening a coup if the controversial E-levy tax was passed.

However, in his anniversary post, Barker-Vormawor noted that “2 years on, the Government has failed to produce an iota of evidence to match the military fanfare and propaganda they released to justify my unlawful detention.”

He added: “But for the connivance of judges lack balls and the courage of their profession, the immorality of this regime wouldn’t have festered for this long.”