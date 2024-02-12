Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

My February 11, 2022 arrest was over refusal to back off from #FixTheCountry protests — Oliver Barker

Social News Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Ghanaian activist
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Ghanaian activist

Outspoken Ghanaian activist and convener of #FixTheCountry protests, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has revealed that contrary to the reasons given for his arrest on February 11, 2022, he was actually detained for refusing government's request to stop the #FixTheCountry movement.

In a social media post on the second anniversary of his arrest Monday, February 12, Barker-Vormawor provided new details about what led to his detention at the Kotoka International Airport.

He said the National Security Minister had promised to arrest him if he did not accept money from the government to “walk away” from #FixTheCountry.

According to Barker-Vormawor, the minister “made it clear that the government will do everything to ease the President’s irrational fear that we were seeking his overthrow.”

The activist was charged with treason felony over a social media post threatening a coup if the controversial E-levy tax was passed.

However, in his anniversary post, Barker-Vormawor noted that “2 years on, the Government has failed to produce an iota of evidence to match the military fanfare and propaganda they released to justify my unlawful detention.”

He added: “But for the connivance of judges lack balls and the courage of their profession, the immorality of this regime wouldn’t have festered for this long.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

Cossy Hill Hotel CEO murder: Two more suspects busted Cossy Hill Hotel CEO murder: Two more suspects busted

41 minutes ago

Mahama solved dumsor in 2016 not NPP – NDC corrects Bawumia Mahama solved dumsor in 2016 not NPP – NDC corrects Bawumia

41 minutes ago

Your comment is misguided and unfortunate – Akufo-Addo blasts Mahama over WASSCE cheating claims Your comment is ‘misguided and unfortunate’ – Akufo-Addo blasts Mahama over WASS...

41 minutes ago

No powers from above order me about – Maame Tiwaa No ‘powers from above’ order me about – Maame Tiwaa

41 minutes ago

ASEPA Boss blasts NMC Chairman for criticizing GJAs blacklisting directive ASEPA Boss blasts NMC Chairman for criticizing GJA’s blacklisting directive

59 minutes ago

Education has significantly improved under my govt; its a pity Mahama cant see it – Akufo-Addo Education has significantly improved under my gov’t; it’s a pity Mahama can’t se...

1 hour ago

NDC have been nervous since Bawumia's speech —Dennis Aboagye NDC have been nervous since Bawumia's speech — Dennis Aboagye

2 hours ago

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, 2024 independent presidential candidate ‘I'll revive Ghana football when I become President’ — Alan Kyerematen

2 hours ago

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Ghanaian activist My February 11, 2022 arrest was over refusal to back off from #FixTheCountry pro...

3 hours ago

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch ‘Send sick students to hospitals before you call in their parents’ — Kofi Asare ...

Just in....
body-container-line