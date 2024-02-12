Modern Ghana logo
Don’t drill boreholes without obtaining the requisite license — Sanitation Minister cautions drilling companies

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Dr. Freda PrempehMinister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Dr. Freda Prempeh
12.02.2024 LISTEN

Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Dr. Freda Prempeh has cautioned individuals and drilling companies to stop drilling boreholes without obtaining the requisite license.

She claimed that failure to obtain a water drilling license from the Water Resources Commission (WRC) is an illegal punishable by law.

She mentioned that the Water Resources Commission, an agency under the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, is mandated to register and license borehole drillers.

Dr. Prempeh gave the caution when she launched an initiative of the Water Resources Commission to test public and private boreholes in houses in the Adentan and Ga West Municipalities in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry, was to ensure safe groundwater for residents.

The pilot project would help monitor water quality and availability in the municipalities, and the initiative would identify and mitigate threats to groundwater, and educate, and engage communities in sustainable water safety practices from abstraction to storage.

She said the Water Resources Commission has begun monitoring exercises in search of borehole drillers operating without the requisite license.

She noted that culprits who are found guilty of the law would be made to pay a penalty and also face other sanctions.

She also entreated the public to patronize the services of licensed borehole drillers to guarantee the safety of their water system.

Dr. Freda Prempeh further urged Ghanaians to assist the Water Resources Commission in protecting water supply systems in their various localities for their safety.

