Police investigate Cossy Hill Hotel CEO death

Ghana Police Service is currently conducting an investigation into the mysterious death of Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cossy Hill Hotel located in Jirapa, a town in the Upper West Region of Ghana.

On the 11th of February, 2024, Mr. Johnson was discovered in a pool of blood within one of the hotel rooms.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, prompting the initiation of a thorough investigation by the police.

In response to the incident, the Regional Crime Scene Management Team promptly visited the scene to collect evidence and establish key details surrounding the CEO’s death.

News reports indicate that one individual has been detained to assist with the ongoing investigation.

To ensure a rigorous and impartial probe, the Inspector-General of Police has deployed a team of investigators and experts, led by the Director-General/CID, to collaborate with the Upper West Regional Police Command.

Their primary objective is to shed light on the events leading up to Mr. Johnson’s tragic death.

The police have assured the public that no stone will be left unturned in the pursuit of justice for the deceased CEO and his family.

The community has been urged to cooperate fully with the investigation, providing any relevant information that may aid in uncovering the truth.

The untimely death of Eric Johnson has sent shockwaves through the local community, as he was known for his dedication and contributions to the development of the Cossy Hill Hotel.

As the investigation progresses, residents eagerly await answers and seek closure in this tragic incident.

The Ghana Police Service has called on anyone with information regarding the circumstances surrounding Mr. Johnson’s death to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

—DGN online