Obuasi: Female students urged to take up careers in STEM

By Sampson Manu || Obuasi Municipal ISD
In a significant step towards fostering gender equality in the realm of science, Christ the King Senior High School in Obuasi played host to a symposium marking the International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2024.

The event, organized by AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine and the Ghana Institution of Engineering, Women in Engineering, aimed to promote the theme of “Women and Girls in Science Leadership: a New Era of Sustainability.”

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science, an annual observance adopted by the United Nations General Assembly, seeks to champion the full and equal access and participation of women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields. Engaging discussions and insights were shared by distinguished speakers, including Engineer Eric Broni, Senior Manager of Engineering at AngloGold Ashanti.

“We came to empower the girls to understand the significance of Science and mathematics education. Some are afraid that science is a difficult subject, so we came to motivate and mentor them,” stated Engineer Broni, emphasizing the need to guide and inspire the next generation of female scientists.

He said their aim was to help young girls to flourish and be many in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics industry. He encouraged the girls at the occasion to be curious and understand that, science is indeed a difficult field but if they learn hard they will be able to go forward with their dreams.

Engineer Mrs. Linda Ofori Agyei Acheampong, Chief Geologist, Resource Evaluation at AngloGold Ashanti, shared her journey, encouraging young women not to be afraid to pursue science-related courses. She highlighted the eradication of pay discrepancies between men and women in the workplace, emphasizing that female professionals now receive equal remuneration.

Despite progress, challenges persist. Aidoo Millicent, a student at the host school, expressed the need for better equipment for scientific experiments. Keziah Asmah and Awode Freda, students of Christ the King Senior High School, spoke passionately about breaking stereotypes and embracing their capabilities in the male-dominated field of science.

The symposium concluded with a call to action – to inspire and empower the women and girls in Obuasi to pursue their aspirations in science, marking a new era of sustainability and inclusivity in STEM fields.

