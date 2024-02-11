[VIDEO] IMANI’s Kofi Bentil endorses Bawumia as president, citing better track record than Mahama

11.02.2024 LISTEN

Senior Vice President of IMANI-Africa, Kofi Bentil, has shown his approval of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as President, stating that he has a better track record compared to former President John Dramani Mahama.

Bentil believes that Dr Bawumia should be given a chance in the 2024 General Election to resolve the challenges facing the country.

During an appearance on Joy FM’s Newsfile, Bentil highlighted that Dr Bawumia has a reputation for being incorruptible and can be trusted to address the various issues plaguing the nation more effectively than Mahama.

Bentil stated, “Every measure you come up with against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, John Mahama also fails on it. He [Mr Mahama] has been President, he has been Vice President and the track record is there…whether it is corruption, whether it is transformational leadership, whatever it is.”

Considering these factors, Bentil made the decision to endorse Dr Bawumia, believing it is in the best interest of the country.

He emphasized the importance of giving Bawumia a fair hearing, even if there is a potential for making a mistake, as long as it is aimed at progressing forward.

Bentil acknowledged that as Vice President, Dr Bawumia did not have the final decision-making authority in the New Patriotic Party government.

However, he observed that Bawumia has shown the ability to make independent decisions and therefore, with the necessary support and a solid team, he has a better chance of resolving the nation’s challenges, especially due to his intimate knowledge of previous government operations.

In response to questions about IMANI-Africa’s stance on the endorsement, Bentil clarified that his personal conviction supported Dr Bawumia and did not necessarily reflect the views of IMANI-Africa as a whole.

He assured listeners that he had obtained permission from his colleagues at IMANI as well as the IMANI Board and highlighted that IMANI does not officially endorse candidates.

Bentil concluded, “IMANI does not endorse candidates; we do what we have to do and we leave things to be.”

In summary, Kofi Bentil has openly endorsed Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as President in the upcoming 2024 General Election, citing Bawumia’s uncorrupted track record and potential to effectively resolve the challenges faced by the nation.

