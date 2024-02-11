Modern Ghana logo
Let's urge contractors to reduce dust on roads under construction by watering them - GMA

Let's urge contractors to reduce dust on roads under construction by watering them - GMA
The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has urged contractors working on roads to water them regularly to reduce dust associated with the harmattan season.

A press release signed by Dr Frank Serebour, President of the Association, said the general dry weather was leading to increased respiratory conditions, adding that people with Asthma and other chronic respiratory conditions could suffer acute attacks should the situation not be managed.

Drivers, it cautioned, should avoid speeding especially on dusty roads and at night.

The Association said the dust also reduced visibility on the roads, especially at night.

It encouraged the public to wear face masks to protect them from the dust.

The Association asked the public to limit outdoor activities more importantly for children, stay hydrated by drinking water liberally all day.

It asked Asthmatic patients to carry their inhalers always and take all prescribed medications as directed.

It advised against burning bushes and activities that could lead to bush fires.

The GMA asked anyone experiencing signs and symptoms of respiratory conditions such as cough, runny nose, painful swallowing, and chest pain or difficulty breathing to report to the nearest health facility.

GNA

