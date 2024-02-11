Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
11.02.2024 Headlines

Your blacklisting directive dysfunctional and unproductive – NMC chides GJA

Your blacklisting directive dysfunctional and unproductive – NMC chides GJA
11.02.2024 LISTEN

Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo, appears to be on a collision course with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) over a directive issued by the Association to media houses to blacklist two MPs accused of attacking journalists.

While condemning assaults on journalists, he described the GJA’s directive as “dysfunctional and unproductive” to the public interest and advocated for the utilization of legal avenues to combat such acts of impunity against journalists.

He made these remarks during an election reporting workshop for journalists organized by the GJA and the US Embassy Ghana Elections 2024 Project in Kumasi.

“Let me turn my attention to the recent violent, vile attacks on journalists for exercising their primary obligation of informing our people. This has resulted in the equally unilateral decision of the GJA in calling for a boycott of a blackout or blacklist of such people. While the approach is popular, it is dysfunctional. I still hold the position that while it is disheartening for journalists to be attacked violently, the unilateral resolve to black out or boycott the MPs is not the most productive reaction.

“We cannot fight impunity with impunity. I will support any efforts to ensure that justice is done against all such deviant acts, rather than blackout or boycott. We must follow the rule of law and due process,” he asserted.

President of GJA, Albert Dwumfour in response, expressed disappointment in the comments of the NMC’s Chair and insisted that the GJA exhausted all relevant law institutions before going ahead with the directive.

“We see this situation, the media itself, as abnormal, and in abnormal situations, you don’t need dysfunctional or functional minds to treat abnormal situations. You deal with it abnormally, and that is the position of the GJA. I’m utterly shocked that no other person came here to use our platform to chastise us than the NMC Chair.

“He’s a senior journalist and a veteran he didn’t take his time to even ascertain from us what informed the decision, he hasn’t communicated to us. And he just came here to say it’s just dysfunctional? He couldn’t give us functional ways to solve it, and he has run away.

“It’s unfortunate. The NMC has abandoned its core mandate, and you come and say this because you are heading a state institution, you come and disagree with the entire media body. The system has failed us, the system is not working.”

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

19 minutes ago

VIDEO IMANIs Kofi Bentil endorses Bawumia as president, citing better track record than Mahama [VIDEO] IMANI’s Kofi Bentil endorses Bawumia as president, citing better track r...

26 minutes ago

I saw Atwima Nwabiagya North NPP aspirant involved in fatal accident, he'll not survive - Apostle Amoako Atta reveals I saw Atwima Nwabiagya North NPP aspirant involved in fatal accident, he'll not ...

44 minutes ago

NPP Primaries: Failed MP aspirant chasing us with Antoa for GH2,000 cash he shared – Manhyia North delegates allege NPP Primaries: “Failed MP aspirant chasing us with ‘Antoa’ for GH¢2,000 cash he ...

1 hour ago

We wholeheartedly support Bawumias flat rate importation tax proposal — Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers ‘We wholeheartedly support Bawumia’s flat rate importation tax proposal’ — Aboss...

1 hour ago

Shaving sakora connotes fashionist, religious importance – Barber Shaving ‘sakora’ connotes fashionist, religious importance – Barber

1 hour ago

Let's urge contractors to reduce dust on roads under construction by watering them - GMA Let's urge contractors to reduce dust on roads under construction by watering th...

1 hour ago

Include dress code in legal ethics for law students – Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo Include dress code in legal ethics for law students – Chief Justice Gertrude To...

1 hour ago

Akyemansa: Police chase attackers of Chinese miners at Akyem Akokoaso Akyemansa: Police chase attackers of Chinese miners at Akyem Akokoaso

1 hour ago

Your blacklisting directive dysfunctional and unproductive – NMC chides GJA Your blacklisting directive dysfunctional and unproductive – NMC chides GJA

1 hour ago

Trump says he would encourage Russia to attack Nato allies who don't pay their bills Trump says he would ‘encourage’ Russia to attack Nato allies who don't pay their...

Just in....
body-container-line