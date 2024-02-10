‘How I would have announced my presidential bid if I were Bawumia’ — Franklin Cudjoe reveals

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa has revealed how he would have announced his presidential bid if he were NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, February 10, Mr. Cudjoe said the Vice President should acknowledge the challenges facing the economy under the current government and pledge accountability for "avoidable mistakes".

"Yes, as Vice President in the current government, we have achieved quite a lot and I will not bore you repeating them.

“There were avoidable mistakes in addition to the global headwinds of covid-19 and Russia Ukraine war. But there will be accountability for grave wrongs, and l will be your retribution,” he wrote.

More importantly, Mr. Cudjoe advised Dr. Bawumia to directly engage Ghanaians by seeking their views on priority areas and suggestions to turn around the economy if elected.

In the post, he wrote: "I want to embark on my presidential journey with you, Ghanaians, by asking you to tell me what you wouldn't want to see happen in my administration and crucially what you would like me to do with my team to affect your life and livelihoods."

This comes as many Ghanaians, especially the opposition NDC say the NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has failed to accept responsibility for the failed economy.

Read the full post below;

If l were Dr. Bawumia...on the night to announce my bid

Good evening ladies and gentlemen, I am grateful you made time to listen to me. I am presenting myself to be considered for the highest office of the land.

Yes, as vice-president in the current government, we have achieved quite a lot and I will not bore you repeating them. There were avoidable mistakes in addition to the global headwinds of covid-19 and Russia Ukraine war. But there will be accountability for grave wrongs, and l will be your retribution.

What matters now is the road ahead and surmounting the difficult economic circumstances we find ourselves. Various economic analysts have argued that it will take more than mere words to transform and build an economy able to withstand shocks either domestic or foreign induced. I agree.

Yes, I am an economist and l do understand what must be done. However I have learned that no one is the repository of wisdom. And for that l want to embark on my presidential journey with you, Ghanaians, by asking you to tell me what you wouldn't want to see happen in my administration and crucially what you would like me to.do with my team to affect your life and livelihoods.

Please l'm humbly requesting of you to send all your concerns and suggestions to the following contacts.. l will make sure l read all of them and might call or invite you to our decision making boardroom.

I thank you for your attention and good night.