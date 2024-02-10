Ghanaians need to understand and protect constitutional democracy - NCCE

10.02.2024 LISTEN

Mrs. Ophelia Ankrah, Eastern Regional Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has stressed the urgent need for Ghanaians to understand and protect constitutional democracy and to ensure that the Fourth Republic withstands political and military debacles.

The NCCE Eastern Regional Director explained that Ghanaians must remember the ideals of April 28, 1992, when a national referendum was held to endorse the 1992 Constitution. “As a nation, we must always reflect on where we are coming from, protect what we have, strengthen its pillars, and improve upon it.

“As a nation, we must watch against anything that will lead to interference in our democratic development. We must work through our differences and disagreements through democratic means, adhere to the rule of law, freedom, and justice, and protect national interests instead of individual or political interests.”

Mrs. Ankrah stated this during an interaction at the weekend in Koforidua with the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult), which is a development communication advocacy non-governmental organization based in Tema.

She noted that the annual celebration of Constitution Week, for instance, serves as a period when Ghanaians participate in discussions, debates, theatre performances, and other activities on the Constitution to ensure that it becomes a living document engraved on the mind and heart for the attainment of democracy and good governance.

She recounted that the week was borne out of an urgent demand for knowledge and information by Ghanaians to accelerate the growth and sustenance of democracy and constitutionalism; “we must always remember the essence of the commemoration of the annual Constitution Week.”

The NCCE Eastern Regional Director explained that the National Constitution Week was to create an increased and sustained interest and participation of all Ghanaians in the new democratic dispensation for the achievement of good governance and social and political stability for national unity and development.

She said since its inception in 2001, the NCCE, through the support and collaboration of stakeholders, has continued to educate and sensitize citizens on the need to protect the longest-living Ghanaian Constitution since independence on March 6, 1957.

Mrs. Ankrah explained that the commission, through Constitution Week and other activities, seeks to broaden the principles of participatory democracy.

"The essence of citizens' participation in local governance is to overcome some of these challenges so that policies are developed and carried out jointly in a manner that is as responsive as possible to the needs and desires of citizens," she said.

She reminded Ghanaians that the stakes for Elections 2024 are high, and in every endeavour, as the stake increases, so do the tendencies of participants to use all means to achieve their set objectives.

She said, “We should remember that adhering to the tenets of participatory democracy would ensure collective action between government authorities and citizens and raise awareness of development responsibilities by civil society and its involvement in public policy design.”

It would also contribute to a more open, inclusive, and transparent society, strengthen democratic institutions and the culture of democracy, and provide an environment in which poverty could be reduced rapidly.

Mrs. Ankrah noted: “We should all work towards a free, fair, and transparent process to ensure that our actions and inaction before, during, and after general elections do not disintegrate the nation but help strengthen the principles of democracy in Ghana."