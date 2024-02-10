Modern Ghana logo
2024 African Court Judicial Year opens on Monday

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights will, on Monday, February 12, hold a solemn ceremony marking the opening of its 2024 Judicial Year, on the theme “Enhancing the Justiciability of Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights with an Emphasis on the Right to Education.”

The ceremony will be held at the Seat of the Court in Arusha, Tanzania, and will be graced by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, His Excellency Moussa Faki Mahamat, and the Attorney General of Kenya, Justin Muturi, on behalf of Dr. William Samoei Ruto, President of Kenya.

Over 200 delegates drawn from various institutions and organizations are expected to attend the ceremony. A statement signed by Dr. Robert Eno, African Court Registrar, was made available to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult), which is a development communication advocacy non-governmental organization based in Tema, Ghana, at the weekend.

According to the African Court statement, the representatives of African Union Member States, Regional and Sub-Regional Courts, African Union organs with a human rights mandate, and African Union Ambassadors accredited to Tanzania will participate.

Others are members of the judicial corps of Tanzania, representatives of Bar Associations, civil society organizations, members of academia, members of the media, and other stakeholders involved in the work of the Court and the protection of human rights on the continent.

The ceremony will commence with a solemn procession of honourable judges of the African Court.

The statement said the solemn ceremony of the opening of the 2024 judicial year marks the commencement of the 72nd Ordinary Session of the Court, scheduled to run up to March 8th, 2024, at its seat in Arusha, the United Republic of Tanzania.

According to the African Court statement, on February 13th, 2024, the Court will deliver four judgments.

The African Court is a continental court established by African countries to ensure the protection of human and people's rights in Africa. It is composed of eleven judges, nationals of Member States of the African Union elected in their individual capacity.

-CDA Consult || Contributor

