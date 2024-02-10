People will die if Korle Bu increases cost of dialysis – Renal Patients lament

10.02.2024 LISTEN

Renal Patients Association of Ghana has sounded an alarm concerning the potential loss of lives if the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) proceeds with an increase in dialysis costs.

This concern arises in the wake of reports indicating that the hospital’s Renal unit is grappling with a new debt of GH₵2 million, three months after the government settled a prior debt of GH¢4 million.

Dr. Owusu Sekyere, the Director of Medical Affairs at KBTH, disclosed that the current dialysis costs surpass GH₵720 per session, with patients presently contributing only GH₵380.

This stark disparity in costs poses a substantial financial challenge for patients, as highlighted by the President of the Renal Patients Association, Baffour Kojo Ahenkorah.

Ahenkorah underscored the existing financial strain faced by association members who are already struggling to afford the current dialysis costs.

Speaking with Selorm Adonoo on Eyewitness News, he expressed deep concern, stating that any upward adjustment in prices would be devastating for patients.

While acknowledging the financial constraints faced by the hospital, Mr. Ahenkorah urged the government to urgently intervene and find a solution.

“We knew this would come one day even though it has come a bit early because they wanted to charge GH767.42 and they were pushed to cut it down to GH¢380. So definitely there was going to be underrecovery there. But this is the reality on the ground. The consumables are more expensive. But here we are, we all know the economy that we are in. Even the 380 we can’t pay. The government has to come in.”

“…People are going to die again. People are going to die again on this thing…So we will just plead with the government to do something.”

—citinewsroom