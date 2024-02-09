U/E/R: We will construct a cargo centre at Tamale airport to package your produce nicely, export them – Mahama ginger farmers

Former President John Mahama has hinted that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will construct a cargo centre at the Tamale airport.

This he said will help farmers to export their produce to neighbouring countries.

Addressing chiefs and people of the Bolgatanga East constituency in the Upper East Region during his “Building the Ghana Tour”, the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer said the cargo centre will take care of farmers in the Upper East Region to help boost the economy as well as creation jobs for the youth.

“We will build a cargo centre at the Tamale airport so that all we produce from here that are exportable, we will be able to park them nicely and send them to Tamale and fly to Europe for export,” he stated.

He added that it was the NDC government intention and design for the Tamale International Airport to go beyond just airlifting passengers but to export vegetables and other produce to Europe to the benefit of Northern Ghana.

According to him, it is shorter from Tamale to Europe than Accra to Europe.

He added that the next NDC government will expand most dams in the Upper East Region to boost dry season farming to produce more vegetables to feed the nation and to export to other neighbouring countries.

John Mahama indicated most of the dams like the Vea Irrigation Dam and Tono Irrigation Dam will be upgraded for dry season farming while government make further plans to build the Tamne Dam.

The white gold (Cotton)

The former President addressing the chiefs and people of Zuarungu in the Bolgatanga East constituency hinted that the next NDC government will revive the three defunct Cotton ginneries industries in the Upper East Region, Tumu in the Upper West Region and the Northern Region to create more jobs for the farmers in the North.

-mywordfmonline.com