UE/R: No electricity, no vote — Sherigu youth declares ahead of elections 2024

The youth in Sherigu Abotesugere in the Bolgatanga municipality of the Upper East Region have threatened to boycott the upcoming 2024 parliamentary and presidential elections, should the state fail to connect their communities to the national grid.

Addressing the media during the first edition of the Sherigu-Kumbligo-Abotesugere youth Festival at Sherigu, the Secretary to the association, Mr. Peter Akolbila Atambila said communities in the area are suffering due to lack of electricity in the electoral area.

“Mr. Chairman, as we said it last year in our press release, we will not partake in the upcoming (2024) election if we are not connected to the national grid,” he stated.

He noted that the lack of electricity coupled with lack of feeder roads and culverts in the communities has compelled women to travel far distances to grind their flour before they can prepare food.

He stressed that the poor road situation becomes worse during the rainy season when the communities are cut off from the Bolgatanga municipality, making it difficult for residents to access health care, education, and many other basic social amenities.

According to him, communication with families and loved ones around the world has not been successful as people are also unable to recharge their mobile phones.

“Electricity is one of the social amenities essential for growth and development. In this digitalized Ghana, a community without light is like a salary worker without pay. How can this worker survive with the family? This is the same shoe in which Sherigu Kumbilengo electoral area finds itself. This electoral area is part of the Bolgatanga municipality,” he stated.

Mr. Peter added that the community has been battling with some worrying developmental issues for many years yet politicians continue to travel to area to campaign for votes amidst promises they fail to fulfil.

According to him, they will have no choice than to boycott the upcoming general elections if government fail to do the needful for them.

Mr Elvis Atiah Awunekai NPP parliamentary candidate Bolgatanga Central

Parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party in the Bolgatanga Centre constituency, Mr Elvis Atia Awunekai, noted that he has been to Accra with a contractor to the Ministry of Energy to get some materials for the contractor, but expressed his surprise that the project has been stalled.

He assured the youth that the government would soon connect the community to the national grid as he pleaded with the community members to vote for the New Patriotic Party come December.

Mr Peter Gbenwaa, PNC parliamentary candidate for Bolgatanga Central constituency

Mr. Peter Gbenwaa, the parliamentary candidate for the Peoples National Convention (PNC) for the Bolgatanga Centre Constituency, told the youth to vote for him to become the Member of Parliament because the NDC and NPP have failed them.

-mywordfmonline