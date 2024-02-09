Anti-gay bill: Sending people to jail because of LGBTQ+ is wrong; we are totally against it – Amnesty International

Country Director for Amnesty International Ghana, Genevieve Partington has stressed that her outfit remains opposed to Ghana’s bill against LGBTQ+.

Parliament of Ghana has this week settled on custodian sentences for persons found to be advocating and engaging in LGBTQ+ activities.

Those found guilty of engaging in the act will receive a minimum sentence of six months and a maximum sentence of three years.

The penalty for those who knowingly support or encourage LGBTQ activities is three to five years in prison.

According to Genevieve Partington, Ghana’s anti-gay bill will not only lead to stigmatization but will also affect the work of Amnesty International.

“Amnesty International is completely against this bill. Whatever they do to the bill it is against the international declaration of human rights.

“It’s okay to not subscribe to the community and what they do but that is separate from criminalising it and I want people to understand that….Our work is going to be challenged because of this bill,” Genevieve Partington said in an interview with Citi News on Friday.

Speaking on the same platform, lead advocate for Ghana’s anti-gay bill, Samuel Nartey George urged Genevieve Partington to get an education on the bill, insisting that she appears to lack facts and complete understanding of the issues and the need to criminalise LGBTQ+ in the country.

He said the bill is meant to protect Ghanaian family values and its passing is very important to that course.

“Even in the jungles, there are rules. Are they suggesting we cannot have rules?

“This bill is a custodian of our family values. We are a country that has our culture, we are proud citizens of Ghana. We know who we are and we will fight to protect our values,” Sam George emphasised.