E-levy: Bawumia has consistently stood against the policy; it'll be off the books when he becomes president — Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has clarified the position of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on the controversial Electronic Levy (E-Levy), emphasizing that the Vice President has consistently opposed the policy and intends to abolish it when he becomes president.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Oppong Nkrumah defended Dr. Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, who recently outlined his vision for Ghana, pledging to eliminate the E-Levy as part of his strategy to promote a cashless society.

In his policy statement on February 7, 2024, Dr. Bawumia declared, "To move towards a cashless economy, however, we have to encourage the population to use electronic channels of payment.

“To accomplish this, there will be no taxes on digital payments under my administration. The e-levy will therefore be abolished."

Critics have raised concerns about the apparent contradiction in Dr. Bawumia's pledge, considering that the E-Levy was introduced under the Akufo-Addo administration, where he currently serves as Vice President.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta had earlier urged Ghanaians to comply with the E-Levy, citing its importance in generating revenue to avert Ghana going to the IMF for a bailout.

Reacting to the criticism, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah addressed the issue during the interview, explaining that Dr. Bawumia's consistent opposition to the E-Levy is rooted in principle.

He noted that the introduction of the levy was a necessity at the time, driven by certain requirements, and the conditions have since evolved.

"His position has never changed, and today, consistent with his position, he is explaining that when he comes into power, it is no longer an advice from him," Oppong Nkrumah stated.

He emphasized that as President, Dr. Bawumia will have executive power under Article 58, and therefore, "E-Levy is off the books."

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

E-levy: Bawumia has consistently stood against the policy; it'll be off the books when he becomes president —Oppong Nkrumah

