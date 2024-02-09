2024 election: To accept Bawumia is to reward failure – Armah-Kofi Buah

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has argued that Ghanaians will be making a big mistake if they vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 General Elections.

In a statement, the MP said a vote for the Vice President in the upcoming generation election will be a vote to reward failure.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah insists that Ghanaians must choose former President John Dramani Mahama to lead the country in the 2024 polls.

THE MIS-MESSAGING OF DR. BAWUMIA.

In the Vice President Bawumia’s uninspiring speech yesterday, he sought to insult the intelligence of Ghanaians by attempting to justify what’s simply unjustifiable.

It’s important to acknowledge the fact that Mahamadu Bawumia, the vice president and now flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) cannot be decoupled from the gross mismanagement and abysmal performance of the current Akufo-Addo-Bawumia led government.

The Vice President, Bawumia being a prominent figure of the administration and occupying no mean a position as the head of the economic management team has been an integral part of the government and has been at the forefront of key economic policies and decisions, including the imposition of taxes such as the nuisance E-levy, betting tax, just to mention a few.

It is ironic and strange that he now promises to abolish these taxes if granted the mandate to lead the country.

Why should the Vice President Bawumia eagerly claim credit for the minor gains made by the government but conveniently avoid taking responsibility for its numerous failures?

How can one eat his cake and have it?

Irrefutably, Vice President Bawumia is largely responsible for the economic doldrums our dear country miserably finds itself in.

It is evidently clear that Vice President Bawumia seeks to extricate himself from the mess they have collectively plunged the country into because of the unpopularity of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government and its inevitable attendant consequences on his presidential bid.

He can simply not extricate himself from the government that he has been a part and parcel of.

Ghanaians are discerning enough to not buy into such a disingenuous message from a vice president battling with a credibility crisis.

It is time for both the failed driver and his mate to gracefully exit the scene together, allowing for a tried and tested leadership with proven competence that can effectively address the challenges we are currently facing as a nation.

To accept Vice President Bawumia is to reward failure.

John Mahama is the leader you can trust.

EXPERIENCE NOT EXPERIMENT.