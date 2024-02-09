Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

15% VAT on electricity: We have suspended our planned demonstration – Organised Labour

Social News TUC Secretary General, Dr. Yaw Baah
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
TUC Secretary General, Dr. Yaw Baah

Organised Labour has suspended its planned demonstration scheduled for Tuesday, February 13.

Organised Labour before today had warned government that it will demonstrate if the implementation of the 15% Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity is not scrapped.

After getting support from Ghanaians and various groups, government moved to suspend the implementation of the VAT.

“Government has directed the ECG and NEDCO to suspend the implementation of the VAT on electricity consumption by residential customers pending further engagement with key stakeholders including Organised Labour.

“We are counting on your usual cooperation and fruitful engagement on the subject,” the Ministry of Finance informed Organised Labour through a letter.

At a press conference on Friday, February 9, the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr. Yaw Baah said, “We have received an official communication from the government indicating suspension on the 15th percent VAT on electricity. Our planned demonstration is hereby suspended.”

Organised Labour is now looking forward to engaging government on the suspended VAT implementation.

The labour groups insist that the 15% VAT on electricity is unacceptable as it will lead to the collapse of several businesses.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu 2024 election: Akufo-Addo does not appear willing to use his executive power to ...

2 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoeleft and late Abuakwa North MP, Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu 'I'm still pained' — Franklin Cudjoe shares last conversation with late MP JB Da...

2 hours ago

TUC Secretary General, Dr. Yaw Baah 15% VAT on electricity: We have suspended our planned demonstration – Organised ...

4 hours ago

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State Ghana has failed woefully to achieve the ideals of the 1992 Constitution — Togbe...

4 hours ago

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman of the opposition NDC ‘NDC will issue major response to expose Bawumia's lies’ — Asiedu Nketia

4 hours ago

Bawumias lies infuriated me, so I watched important Nigeria vs South AFCON game to entertain myself — Asiedu Nketiah ‘Bawumia’s lies infuriated me, so I watched important Nigeria vs South AFCON gam...

4 hours ago

So far as the Golden Stool remains, no one can touch Asanteman – Otumfuo So far as the Golden Stool remains, no one can touch Asanteman – Otumfuo

4 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampoleft and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia’s presentation vindicated critics of his own government — Prof Gyampo

4 hours ago

Valentines Day: Avoid too good to be true deals; pay after delivery – CSA to public Valentine’s Day: Avoid ‘too good to be true’ deals; pay after delivery – CSA to ...

4 hours ago

Over GHS3.5 million lost through online shopping, romance scams in 2023 – Cyber Security Authority reveals Over GHS3.5 million lost through online shopping, romance scams in 2023 – Cyber ...

Just in....
body-container-line