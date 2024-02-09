15% VAT on electricity: We have suspended our planned demonstration – Organised Labour

Organised Labour has suspended its planned demonstration scheduled for Tuesday, February 13.

Organised Labour before today had warned government that it will demonstrate if the implementation of the 15% Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity is not scrapped.

After getting support from Ghanaians and various groups, government moved to suspend the implementation of the VAT.

“Government has directed the ECG and NEDCO to suspend the implementation of the VAT on electricity consumption by residential customers pending further engagement with key stakeholders including Organised Labour.

“We are counting on your usual cooperation and fruitful engagement on the subject,” the Ministry of Finance informed Organised Labour through a letter.

At a press conference on Friday, February 9, the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr. Yaw Baah said, “We have received an official communication from the government indicating suspension on the 15th percent VAT on electricity. Our planned demonstration is hereby suspended.”

Organised Labour is now looking forward to engaging government on the suspended VAT implementation.

The labour groups insist that the 15% VAT on electricity is unacceptable as it will lead to the collapse of several businesses.