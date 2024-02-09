Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Education Ministry launches Complementary Basic Education, Remedial Programme

By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD II Contributor
Education Education Ministry launches Complementary Basic Education, Remedial Programme
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Complementary Education Agency (CEA), an agency under the Ministry of Education, has launched two flagship programmes, the Complementary Basic Education (CBE) Cycle 9 and the Remedial Programme.

The Complementary Basic Education caters for out-of-school children between the ages of 8 and 16 while the Remedial Programme concentrates on school dropouts, offering them an opportunity to re-sit their examinations.

The Deputy Minister for Education, Madam Gifty Twum Ampofo, laudeded the initiative, saying it would ensure that most Ghanaians can read, write and interpret basic things.

“If everyone had basic education, it would contribute to the development of communities and the country as a whole,” she added.

The Acting Executive Secretary of CEA, Madam Catherine Appiah Pinkrah, said the agency would collaborate with traditional leaders to identify deprived children in the Bono East, Northern, Upper West and Upper East regions.

She explained that the two initiatives would help develop the human resources of the nation and reduce the non-literate population.

Madam Appiah Pinkrah stated that from 2018 to 2023, the agency conducted remedial piloting with 435 learners in the Bono East Region, consisting of youth, teenage mothers and school dropouts.

She added that free classes were organised for them to re-sit the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) and 95% of them transited into free Senior High Schools and Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions.

She said, "Under this initiative, 6,000 learners across the country have been earmarked to receive free remedial education support to enable them to re-sit for BECE and WASSCE this year 2024."

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu 2024 election: Akufo-Addo does not appear willing to use his executive power to ...

2 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoeleft and late Abuakwa North MP, Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu 'I'm still pained' — Franklin Cudjoe shares last conversation with late MP JB Da...

2 hours ago

TUC Secretary General, Dr. Yaw Baah 15% VAT on electricity: We have suspended our planned demonstration – Organised ...

4 hours ago

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State Ghana has failed woefully to achieve the ideals of the 1992 Constitution — Togbe...

4 hours ago

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman of the opposition NDC ‘NDC will issue major response to expose Bawumia's lies’ — Asiedu Nketia

4 hours ago

Bawumias lies infuriated me, so I watched important Nigeria vs South AFCON game to entertain myself — Asiedu Nketiah ‘Bawumia’s lies infuriated me, so I watched important Nigeria vs South AFCON gam...

4 hours ago

So far as the Golden Stool remains, no one can touch Asanteman – Otumfuo So far as the Golden Stool remains, no one can touch Asanteman – Otumfuo

4 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampoleft and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia’s presentation vindicated critics of his own government — Prof Gyampo

4 hours ago

Valentines Day: Avoid too good to be true deals; pay after delivery – CSA to public Valentine’s Day: Avoid ‘too good to be true’ deals; pay after delivery – CSA to ...

4 hours ago

Over GHS3.5 million lost through online shopping, romance scams in 2023 – Cyber Security Authority reveals Over GHS3.5 million lost through online shopping, romance scams in 2023 – Cyber ...

Just in....
body-container-line