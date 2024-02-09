Education Ministry launches Complementary Basic Education, Remedial Programme

Complementary Education Agency (CEA), an agency under the Ministry of Education, has launched two flagship programmes, the Complementary Basic Education (CBE) Cycle 9 and the Remedial Programme.

The Complementary Basic Education caters for out-of-school children between the ages of 8 and 16 while the Remedial Programme concentrates on school dropouts, offering them an opportunity to re-sit their examinations.

The Deputy Minister for Education, Madam Gifty Twum Ampofo, laudeded the initiative, saying it would ensure that most Ghanaians can read, write and interpret basic things.

“If everyone had basic education, it would contribute to the development of communities and the country as a whole,” she added.

The Acting Executive Secretary of CEA, Madam Catherine Appiah Pinkrah, said the agency would collaborate with traditional leaders to identify deprived children in the Bono East, Northern, Upper West and Upper East regions.

She explained that the two initiatives would help develop the human resources of the nation and reduce the non-literate population.

Madam Appiah Pinkrah stated that from 2018 to 2023, the agency conducted remedial piloting with 435 learners in the Bono East Region, consisting of youth, teenage mothers and school dropouts.

She added that free classes were organised for them to re-sit the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) and 95% of them transited into free Senior High Schools and Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions.

She said, "Under this initiative, 6,000 learners across the country have been earmarked to receive free remedial education support to enable them to re-sit for BECE and WASSCE this year 2024."