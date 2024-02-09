'I'm still pained' — Franklin Cudjoe shares last conversation with late MP JB Danquah-Adu 8 years on

It has been eight years since the gruesome murder of Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu on February 9, 2016, at his Shiashie home in Accra.

Reacting to this, the founding president of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, says the memory still pains him deeply.

The policy expert who shared a good relationship with the slain lawmaker took to Facebook to share details of the last conversation he had with the late MP.

He recalled JB Danquah-Adu bringing up the Prosperity Index published by the Legatum Institute, a London-based think tank, and challenging him to develop a similar index for Ghana that shows how the country and its regions are faring in key areas like institutions, education and health.

In his post, Franklin Cudjoe wrote: "Joseph Boakye D: Franklin, do you know about the Prosperity Index of the Legatum Institute?

"Franklin: Yes, I do. I had breakfast with the CEO at the Marriots Hotel in Washington DC a week ago.

"Joseph B: I think you should do the same with Ghana. Nothing beats an index showing how a country and its regions are performing on the pillars of the institutions of prosperity."

Franklin Cudjoe called for the real perpetrators of the MP’s murder to be found and brought to justice.

"May his soul rest in peace but before, may the REAL perpetrators of this bloody incident be found and made to weed unwanted grass from Ga Mashie to Abuakwa. I'm still pained!!" he wrote.