Zoogu: Be vigilant but don`t take the law into your hands - NCCE to Students

1 HOUR AGO

Mr Joachim Elbazar, the Nabdam District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Upper East Region, has advised students at the Kongo Senior High School to be vigilant and desist from indulging in mob justice.

He said various crimes were punishable by law under the 1992 constitution and until a court of competent jurisdiction found one guilty of a crime, no one had the right to subject a suspect to undue suffering.

According to him, such acts could open the floodgate for violent extremism and give rise to rebels that had the tendency to cause instability in the country and called on the students to be guided and act according to the laws of the country.

Mr Elbazar said this when he addressed the students on the sidelines of a video show on the activities of violent extremists as experienced in neighbouring countries.

He said, “being vigilant entailed saying something when you see something suspicious in your community by reporting to the rightful authorities, including the security agencies, Assembly members and the chiefs”.

The event formed part of the Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE) project with funding support from the European Union (EU) and being implemented by the NCCE across eight border regions of the country.

The regions include Upper East, Upper West, North-East, Northern, Savannah, Bono, Bono East and the Oti Regions.

The project aimed at creating awareness about violent extremism, facilitating activities to engender, among the citizens of Ghana, Security consciousness, social inclusiveness, community cohesion, and situational awareness.

It also aimed at engaging citizens on the threat of violent extremism, to prevent the invasion of extremists in Ghana as has been reported in other neighbouring countries.

Master Abaa Joseph, a student who spoke on behalf of his colleagues thanked the NCCE for the education and said, “it will shape our behaviour as we have seen the negative impact of war in the other countries, and we don`t want that to happen in our country”.

He urged his fellow students to desist from all acts of violence and appealed to the NCCE to continue to have such engagements with them periodically to keep them alert.

GNA

