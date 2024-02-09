Modern Ghana logo
Court cages 37 suspects of Kwahu Bepong attacks

Crime & Punishment Court cages 37 suspects of Kwahu Bepong attacks
The Nkawkaw district court has remanded 37 suspects arrested over the attacks in Kwahu Bepong. They are to reappear on Friday, February 23, 2024.

In all, 37 suspects were put before the court presided by His Worship Isaac Adjei.

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) arrested the suspects in connection with attacks on the Bepong Chiefs palace and some Police officers at Kwahu Bepong in the Eastern Region.

The Police Service had earlier arrested 25 persons in connection with the attack. 12 more suspects were subsequently arrested over the incident.

The suspects attacked the Bepong Chiefs Palace on 4th February 4, 2024, and injured seven people, including five police officers.

Background
Two people were reported dead after allegedly being hit by stray bullets fired by the police during the melee to disperse the ruthless crowd.

According to sources, the incident occurred at the chief's palace where the police had gone to rescue an alleged suspect accused of murdering two people at Adwumasu, a farming community in the Kwahu South Municipality.

The suspect, 23-year-old Kwasi Tenkorang, is said to be an ex-convict who, according to sources, raped and murdered a 45-year-old woman, Akua Kyerewaa.

A 65-year-old brother of the victim, Kwasi Antwi, who attempted to rescue his sister during the act, was also hit on the head with a metal bar, resulting in his instant death.

An eyewitness whose name was only given as Frederick, and who was on his way to the farm, narrowly escaped death after witnessing the incident and being chased by the suspect.

The suspect, who has been on the run since the incident, was arrested on Sunday, February 4th, and taken to the chief's palace.

Members of the community who learned of the arrest stormed the palace, demanding his immediate release for instant justice, but the police, who were called in, prevented it from happening.

However, when the Police prevented them from lynching the suspect, they rather attacked the Police, throwing stones and other implements at them.

-Citi Newsroom

