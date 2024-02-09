Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's proposal to make National Service optional has ignited controversy, drawing both support and criticism.

Economic advisor and spokesperson for the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, Gideon Boako, has jumped to defense of Dr. Bawumia.

During his vision statement on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Vice President Bawumia expressed his intention to revise the current mandatory National Service for graduates.

He argued that the existing system needed adjustments to better align with the job market demands faced by graduates.

This announcement has triggered a wave of criticism, with some opponents voicing concerns that such a move could potentially lead to corruption within the system.

Vincent Kuagbenu, a former Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), accused Dr. Bawumia on Citi FM of advocating for the optional National Service due to his own failure to fulfill the mandatory requirement after completing university.

Responding to these accusations, Gideon Boako addressed the issue during an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News.

Boako firmly stated that it is not a crime to skip National Service and highlighted that not everyone in the country did national service.

Boako emphasized, "Whether he did National Service or not, I don’t know, and I’m not interested in knowing that.

“It is not everybody in this country who did National Service. In fact, today, it is not everybody who does National Service.

“If you attain a certain age and you’ve not done National Service, it waits for you."

He further clarified that there are instances where National Service is waived under specific circumstances, stating, "There are people who don’t do National Service, but under certain circumstances, it is waived for them.

“It is not a crime to say you haven’t done National Service. If the authorities consider the precedent and the prevailing conditions and they think they have to waive it for you, it happens."