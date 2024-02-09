2024 election: Akufo-Addo does not appear willing to use his executive power to supervise a free, fair election – Martin Amidu

Former Attorney General, Martin Amidu doubts this year's general elections will be free and fair.

According to him, the posture of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo “does not present the possibility of an outgoing president willing to use the executive power to supervise a free and fair election at the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.”

Lawyer Martin Amidu made this pronouncement on Thursday, February 8, when he delivered a keynote address at the 2024 Harmattan School of the UDS, Tamale, (Institute of Interdisciplinary Research).

"My personal knowledge of the strategies and tactics Nana Akufo-Addo had in place to ensure self-succession was an expectation for him to begin putting in place his plans in 2023. The plan was brought forward to 2022 when the President started the appointment of Directors from his family’s Danquah Institute to occupy the commanding heights of the security and intelligence services," Lawyer Martin Amidu explained.

The former Special Prosecutor in his address argued that President Nana Akufo-Addo has done his best since losing the 2008 elections with Mahamudu Bawumia, and upon assuming the presidency together on 7 January 2017 with all their strength, energy, and might to actualize the long game of helping Mahamudu Bawumia to win the 4 November 2023 presidential primaries as a stepping stone to win the 2024 Presidential Election.

He said the president plans to use incumbency advantage and abuse of the security and electoral process provided for under the 1992 Constitution to win this year’s general election.

Martin Amidu also said the lack of extensive public service experience by the Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Jean Mensa, apart from her IEA baggage of antecedents as well as her posture and pronouncements have not helped perceptions about the impartiality of the EC with the new appointees made by the President for the 2024 elections.

Despite his reservations, Martin Amidu says the 1992 Constitution has been resilient for the past thirty years and he is optimistic that citizens' actions will defend it again, against any infidelity to the Constitution that will affect a free, fair, and transparent election at the 2024 elections.