Ghana has failed woefully to achieve the ideals of the 1992 Constitution — Togbe Afede

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, has affirmed that as a nation, Ghana, through various leaderships and governments, has failed, woefully, to achieve the ideals of the 1992 Constitution and the vision of our founding fathers.

“So much to do, yet no jobs! And now, business failures are threatening more job losses. We have failed miserably and have fallen far behind our neighbours,” he said.

Togbe Afede noted, “Ghana would have filed for bankruptcy if it were a company. This is effectively what we have done by going back to the IMF and with the Debt Exchange Programme”.

He said the dream of Ghana's founding fathers and the 1992 Constitution were based on development that provides the necessities of food, shelter, water, health, education, electricity, roads, jobs, and incomes—thus, good living standards and, ultimately, happiness—are the minimum that Ghanaians desire and indeed deserve.

“Not only did the founding fathers of our nation recognise this, but they also believed that we could work for the desired development. That was what inspired the demand for independence and the proclamation that “the black man is capable of managing his own affairs,” he stated.

Togbe Afede XIV, a respected entrepreneur and advocate for socio-economic development, noted in a paper titled “We can turn it around,” made available to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult), which is a development communication advocacy non-governmental organisation based in Tema.

The acclaimed traditional ruler and seasoned businessman noted that Ghana's forefathers also believed that we needed a free, just, and democratic society in order to develop to our full potential, hence the choice of the motto, Freedom and Justice, to inspire commitment to these most basic requirements of democracy.

Togbe Afede explained that the framers of the 1992 Constitution underscored the need for development by providing in Article 36 (1), under The Directive Principles of State Policy, that “The State shall take all necessary action to ensure that the national economy is managed.

"In such a manner as to maximise the rate of economic development, secure the maximum welfare, freedom, and happiness of every person in Ghana, and provide adequate means of livelihood, suitable employment, and public assistance to the needy,” he stressed.

He said the importance of individual initiative and the private sector are also recognised through the provision in Article 36(2)(b) that “The State shall, in particular, take all necessary steps to establish a sound and healthy economy whose underlying principles shall include affording ample opportunity for individual initiative and creativity in economic activities and fostering an enabling nation that can provide, under indigenous leadership, the necessities to all its people and ensure their happiness.

“We have pretended for far too long. I consider poverty in Ghana a paradox because of our enormous resource endowments: we are hungry in the midst of plenty, thirsty while standing in the middle of the stream, and beaten by the rain while holding our umbrellas down.

“Notwithstanding all our endowments, we are now a highly indebted, bankrupt, and poor country. From 35 percent of GDP a few years ago, our debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to balloon to 104 percent by year-end, 2022.

“We are now faced with questions about debt sustainability and our ability to find the fiscal space to fund urgent and critical development needs. The fears about Ghana defaulting on its debt repayment have effectively materialised with the announcement of a domestic debt exchange Programme.

“And we made a mockery of ourselves by saying “no haircuts” when that was exactly the effect of a reduction in promised coupon payments."

Togbe Afede explained that holders of Ghana government bonds have already seen the value of their investments plummet. Prospects are dim for the holders of the domestic bonds, in particular.

According to him, the real losses they suffered comprised the discounts on the nominal values of their investments and the loss of value in dollar terms because of cedi depreciation.

The International Astute Businessman explained that even more alarming is the fact that we have piled on so much debt and yet we still lack basic socio-economic infrastructure—we could not fix our roads, provide the hospitals that our people need or schools for our kids, with many still taking lessons under trees.

He said what makes matters worse are the galloping inflation, currency depreciation, and the frightening unemployment rate.

Togbe Afede noted that inflation, which has been on the rise since December 2021, stood at 40.4 percent in October 2022. Over the same one-year period, the dollar went up (gained) 141 percent, from average GHS6 in October 2021 to GHS14.47, equivalent to 58.53 percent cedi depreciation.

“Even though denied, there have been signs of a nation in crisis everywhere you turned—unsustainable indebtedness and threats of default, deteriorating socio-economic infrastructure, turmoil in the markets, and growing joblessness among our youth," he intimated.

He stressed that the consequences of failure have been mass suffering and growing frustration, leading Ghanaians to leave the country in droves in search of greener pastures, preferring xenophobic isolation abroad to the stifling conditions at home.

He revealed that the suicide rate has been rising, and so has the crime rate, with dire implications for our peace and security.

“Over the last two years, hundreds of experienced medical professionals, trained at the expense of the state, have left Ghana for care-home jobs in the United Kingdom.

“By the way, the government itself is facilitating the exit of our nurses to countries that have relatively more,” he said.