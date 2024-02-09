CDA Consult is joining forces with global advocates on cervical cancer prevention

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director, Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult), which is a development communication advocacy non-governmental organisation, is joining forces with global advocates on cervical cancer prevention to make the case on behalf of the women who need these programmes.

He said CDA Consult seeks to leverage global and local connections to get programmes implemented and scaled up in low-resource settings in Ghana and other African Countries.

He said CDA Consult also seeks to foster the development of cutting-edge cervical cancer prevention technologies and strategies for the benefit of society in general and women in particular.

Mr. Ameyibor stated that this is part of efforts by CDA Consult, which is a development communication advocacy non-governmental organisation based in Tema, Ghana, for holistic cervical cancer change paradigm advocacy.

The CDA Consult Change paradigm campaign hinges on four pillars: free cervical cancer vaccination, scaling up prevention, encouraging screening for early detection, and support for treatment towards the elimination of cervical cancer in Ghana by 2030.

Mr. Ameyibor noted that the means to prevent and treat cervical cancer are effective, affordable, and, with sufficient political and financial support, scaleable to levels that can end this disease for all by 2030.

He also explained that CDA Consult seeks to combine proactive advocacy skills and strong communication networks to congregate health professionals, human rights advocates, gender activists, religious adherents, and communication practitioners to embark on a new paradigm of advocacy and support.

He admits that progress has been made in promoting knowledge of cervical cancer; however, “as we approach the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal threshold for ending cervical cancer, we need to upscale our efforts through a holistic national action involving both state and non-state actors.

Mr. Ameyibor said the project would be launched in the second quarter of this year to outline the modalities for the Change Paradigm Advocacy campaign for free cervical cancer vaccinations, scaling up prevention, detection, and treatment towards the elimination of cervical cancer in Ghana.

Dr. Chris Kpodar, a member of the Board of Directors of the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult), re-echoed the World Health Organization (WHO) call for the elimination of cervical cancer deaths.

Dr. Kpodar, who is also Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Solomon Investments Ghana Limited, stressed that unfortunately, so much stands in the way between political commitments and a world where women live free of cervical cancer.

He said that based on WHO information, women are dying because the issue of cervical cancer is often ignored by donors and leaders, stressing that a lack of money means programmes such as those that CDA Consult is embarking on can’t reach more women.

He stated that knowledge and technology exist to eliminate cervical cancer using effective, low-cost methods, even in the poorest parts of the globe, including Ghana.

Dr. Kpodar, a former United Nations Consultant for Africa and the Middle East, emphasised that vaccines against cancer-causing strains of human papillomavirus (HPV) are highly effective and should be part of a national effort to get all young women vaccinated.

He outlined that routine screening and treatment of lesions prevent cancer. Building cervical cancer prevention into critical health programmes, like those for family planning and HIV/AIDS, creates a cost-effective one-stop shop, ensuring women can live long, healthy lives.

Meanwhile, the CDA Consult reconstituted Board of Directors is chaired by Dr. Prince Kofi Kludjeson, President of Celltel Networks Limited and a former President of the Association of Ghana Industries; Ms. Daphne Lariba Nabila, Executive Director, Legal Resource Centre; and Madam Ramat Ebella Whajah, Chief Executive Officer, Girls With Purpose Foundation, and a Banking Consultant.

The other members are Mr. Kenneth Kwamina Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, Dalex Finance Limited; Mr. Abraham Koomson, Secretary General, Ghana Federation of Labour; Mr. Francis Ameyibor, CDA Consult Executive Director; and Dr. Chris Kpodar, a former United Nations Consultant for Africa and the Middle East.