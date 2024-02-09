‘NDC will issue major response to expose Bawumia's lies’ — Asiedu Nketia

The National Chairman of the largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has opined on NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s policy lecture dubbed “Ghana’s Next Chapter”.

He announced plans by the party to launch a "major response" to expose what they claim are lies in the lecture delivered on Wednesday, February 7.

According to Asiedu Nketia, his outfit would fact-check Dr. Bawumia's policy pronouncements and visions outlined for the next NPP government.

"We are coming to issue a major response to his statement and expose him properly. Because if you allow falsehood to lead the nation without acting against it you are equally guilty of what is happening,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

Mr. Asiedu Nketia said he recorded Dr. Bawumia's lecture because he considered the AFCON semi-final game between Nigeria and South Africa more important to watch.

"I recorded it because Nigeria’s match was more important to me than what Bawumia had to say...The match was more entertaining than what Bawumia had to say, you know it is hard listen to lies,” he said.