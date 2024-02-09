Modern Ghana logo
09.02.2024 Social News

Ashaiman: Two women granted GH₵5,000 bail each for fighting in public

The Ashaiman District Court has granted bail in the sum of GH₵5,000 with one surety each to Obaa Yaa Annan and Lydia Koomson for fighting in public.

The court, presided over by Mr Derick Parden Eshun, granted the two persons bail after they pleaded not guilty to charges of disturbing public peace.

Police Inspector Kwajo Danso, prosecuting, said Annan, a 41-year-old trader, and Koomson, 25, a hairdresser, both resided at Nkansa, close to Downtown Ashaiman.

On August 7, 2023, at about 0930 hours, there ensued a misunderstanding between the two on the proper disposal of wastewater, leading to a fight between them.

The two fought in the open (at the sight and hearing of the public), injuring themselves and Annan then went to the Katamanso Police Station to make a complaint, where she was given a medical form to attend hospital and return the form after treatment, prosecution said.

Koomson was subsequently arrested for investigation, which revealed both the initial complainant and the supposed perpetrator engaged in a fight in a public place to disturb the peace of others.

The two accused persons both bit each other during the fight and they were, therefore, arraigned and charged with the offence.

GNA

Just in....
