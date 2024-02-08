Akosombo Dam Spillage: Citi FM/Citi TV hands over three resettlement centres to victims

In a remarkable display of swift action, the management of Citi FM/Citi TV has unveiled three resettlement centres to aid those affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The controlled discharge of excess water from the Akosombo Dam, which commenced on September 15, 2023, led to extensive property damage, particularly in communities along the Upper and Lower Volta Basin.

Responding to this crisis, the influential media firm launched the Volta Relief Campaign on October 25, 2023, and later upgraded it to "OperationRebuild" to mobilize relief efforts for the displaced victims.

Each resettlement structure, designed in a dormitory-style format, can comfortably house up to 300 individuals and is equipped with essential facilities including washrooms. Each centre contains 8 dormitories.

These centres, completed through the generous contributions of listeners, viewers, and corporate partners, stand as beacons of hope amidst adversity for the flood victims of Akosombo.

Tokpo Resettlement Centre

The first centre, located in Tokpo within the Shai Osudoku Municipality, was officially inaugurated on January 17, 2024.

With a capacity to accommodate approximately 280 people, the centre aims to alleviate the strain on local resources by freeing up classrooms previously used as shelters, thus allowing students to resume their studies uninterrupted.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Samuel Attah-Mensah, Managing Director of Citi TV and Citi FM, expressed surprise at the extent of the impact on parts of Accra, highlighting the importance of broader awareness and support beyond the Volta Region.

Ada Resettlement Centre

The Ada community in the Greater Accra Region's Ada East District received the second resettlement centre under the "OperationRebuild" initiative.

Commissioned by traditional leaders and a delegation led by Bernard Avle, General Manager of Citi FM and Citi TV, the centre offers shelter for displaced persons.

Mr. Avle emphasized the centre's critical role in providing interim housing for those left homeless by the Akosombo Dam spillage, acknowledging the prolonged rebuilding process many individuals face.

Kpando Torkor Resettlement Centre

The 250-capacity Kpando Torkor Resettlement Centre was inaugurated on February 3, 2024, at a cost of GH¢700,000, with significant contributions from Prudential Life Insurance.

This initiative not only addresses immediate housing needs but also reflects a long-term vision for community development, as outlined by Mr. Avle during the commissioning ceremony.

The centres, conceived as temporary havens, will transition into fully equipped skills training facilities, providing invaluable opportunities for women and young people in the community.

A market for New Bakpa Community and a Clinic for Mepe are currently in the works to add up to the massive support received by the displaced victims.

In a time of adversity, the completion of these resettlement centres stands as a testament to the resilience and compassion of the community, offering a ray of hope for those affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.