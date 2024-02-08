Ghana repatriates 165 nationals from troubled Libya

The Ghanaian government has repatriated 165 of its citizens from Libya amid the unstable political and security situation in that country.

A charter flight carrying 165 Ghanaian nationals arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra at 3pm local time on Thursday, February 8.

The repatriation was conducted in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

In a statement, Munira Karim, Head of the Public Relations and Social Media Unit at the Ministry of Information, said "Ghana's Embassy in Tripoli, Libya will, in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration, repatriate about one hundred and sixty-five (165) Ghanaian nationals from Libya by charter Flight on Thursday, February 8, 2024."

Libya has faced chronic instability and volatility since the 2011 overthrow and killing of longtime President Muammar Gaddafi.

Militias continue to vie for control of territories and resources, and human traffickers have exploited the insecurity to smuggle migrants seeking to reach Europe.

Many Ghanaian migrants who travelled to Libya seeking work get caught in the conflict, forced labour and abuse.