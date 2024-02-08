Implement some of your tax plans now; we might all be dead by 2025 – Franklin Cudjoe to Bawumia

Franklin Cudjoe

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe wants Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to go ahead and abolish some of the taxes he plans to scrap when he is voted President.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Wednesday, February 8, revealed plans to implement some tax plans to promote a cashless economy and boost the growth of businesses.

Among his plans, the Vice President said he will undertake initiatives that will see to it that the Electronic Transaction Levy, the VAT on electricity, and the emission levy are all abolished.

In a post on social media today, Franklin Cudjoe has called on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to implement some of his tax plans now since he is still the Vice President.

He argues that some Ghanaians may not survive the current avalanche of taxes to see the rollout of the new tax plans in 2025 in case Dr. Bawumia becomes the next Ghana President.

“It is fair to ask Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to implement some of his tax plans now because we might all be dead under the current avalanche of taxes by 2025,” Franklin Cudjoe said.

In another post reacting to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s national address, Franklin Cudjoe wished him well in his presidential bid, adding that he has no doubt the NPP flagbearer intends to carry Ghanaians along with all his ideas or assets if he wins power.