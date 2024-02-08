‘We've weathered every storm’ — President Ramaphosa of South Africa delivers final SONA of his first term

President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered his State of the Nation Address (SONA), marking his last SONA speech before the end of his first term in office later this year.

In a portion of his annual address to Parliament on Thursday, February 8, President Ramaphosa reflected on the challenges South Africa has faced over the past five years since he assumed the presidency in 2018.

He noted that the country endured the COVID-19 pandemic, which took a heavy economic and social toll, as well as riots and unrest last year.

However, the ANC leader said South Africans have shown resilience in the face of these difficulties.

“Much of the task of this administration was to get our country through these great challenges and to work to regain our way. While each of these events has left its mark, our country has weathered every storm," he said.

The president added that "Yes, we have the scars to show. But in every case South Africans have been resolute. We have not only persevered, but we have come back stronger and more determined."

Ramaphosa's speech comes as he prepares for reelection as ANC leader in this year's election which many observers say could be the first time Nelson Mandela’s party may lose majority in parliament.