Praising BoG unnerving given its role in economic crisis — Franklin Cudjoe tells Bawumia

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia[left] and Founding President of IMANI Africa

08.02.2024

The Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has criticized Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for praising the Bank of Ghana in his nation address.

According to the policy expert, the NPP flagbearer ignored the central bank's role in Ghana's current economic crisis.

In a speech at UPSA on Wednesday, February 7, Dr. Bawumia hailed the BoG for helping stabilize the economy with certain measures.

However, Franklin Cudjoe said this praise was misplaced given the BoG's culpability in causing the situation.

Last year, opposition NDC members of Parliament held a protest dubbed “OccupyBoG” to demand the removal of Governor Ernest Addison over its role in the economic mess such as "illegal money printing.”

"Praising the Bank of Ghana was particularly unnerving given the grave sins it committed in the creation of the biggest fiscal hole ever in Ghana's history," Cudjoe said in a Facebook post on Thursday, February 8.

He Cudjoe argued that Dr. Bawumia, being the Head of the Economic Management Team, should have acknowledged the government's own failures that contributed to the crisis, like "innumerable instances of fiscal misbehaviour."

These policies are blamed for plunging Ghana to the top of various "inglorious macroeconomic leagues”, noted the IMANI President.

Franklin Cudjoe intimated that Bawumia should have pledged accountability for questionable projects and promised a different approach.

“Leadership requires that you carry your people along in all decisions and crucially accept responsibility when things go wrong," he said.

According to him, failing to own up to past mistakes could undermine Bawumia's claims of charting a new path.

He stressed that leaders must be willing to accept "liabilities that will come along" with the positives of their vision.

Read his full post below:

As far as yesterday's big push for the presidency by Dr. Bawumia went, his resolve to build an inclusive a society based on a value system that rewards hardwork, incorruptible behaviour, enhance business flourishing with simple taxes such as the flat tax, deepen public-private sector partnership to construct and manage critical infrastructure, ensure government's efficiency with the very bold promise of 50 ministers and deputies, fight corruption through tighter procurement process, ensuring value for money in project management, adding value to our mineral resources are all significant game-changers.

I had reservations about how he spent the first hour of his major outing as flagbearer to recount many of his achievements with the government, because we had heard them so many times. However, I thought even if he had to repeat the positives, he needed to be balanced, because quite frankly, charting a different path as he advertised his vision was, should include acknowledging some of the grave short comings such as innumerable instances of fiscal misbehaviour that made Ghana top all the inglorious macroeconomic leagues and sped up our journey to economic meltdown with its attendant negative life-changing impact through the debt exchange program---even if one were to account for the impact of Russian-UKRAINE war and covid-19. .

Praising the Bank of Ghana was particularly unnerving given the grave sins it committed in the creation of the biggest fiscal hole ever in Ghana's history. He could have promised exacting some form of accountability with some troubling money wasting projects like the cathedral and suspicious multi-million dollar telecom, oil, gold revenue monitoring and assurance systems.

Not long ago, Liberians lamented, that President Weah who promised to keep them in his pre-election photograph had taken them out of the picture after winning power. President Weah disagreed; he said the pre-election photograph was intact, and that it is Liberians who had taken themselves out of the photograph. He lost the bid to be re-elected.

Leadership requires that you carry your people along in all decisions and crucially accepting responsibility when things go wrong sometimes because you or your colleague ministers may have overplayed your hands.

I have no doubt Dr Bawumia intends to carry us along with all his ideas or assets if he wins the presidency, l'm just unsure about he owning up to the wrongs- which is why l'm asking that he accepts the liabilities that will come along. I wish him well.