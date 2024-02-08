Modern Ghana logo
Bawumia only came to deliver 78 pages of absolute nonsense – Sam George

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has indicated that he found no sense in the nation address delivered by flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, the speech was just 78 pages of nonsense.

“Bawumia goes around and takes credit in the first part of his speech. I have his speech here. 78 pages of nonsense. 78 pages of absolute nonsense. Nobody is insulting anybody. Don’t play emotional blackmail. If something is nonsense it’s nonsense. It does not make sense,” Sam George said in an interview with GHOne TV.

In his nation address, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said he wants Ghanaians to vote for him as the next President to bring solutions to the country’s problems.

The Vice President said, unlike former President John Dramani Mahama, he is eager to serve Ghanaians and won’t ask for a honeymoon when Ghanaians give him the mandate to serve as President.

“I am eager to serve. I am ready to work. I am determined to make a difference; a positive difference. I will work for you and with you; with honesty and integrity; with wisdom, and decisiveness. I have clarity in my mind as to what I want to do from day one if you make me President. I will not ask for a honeymoon to cool-off and think about what to do with the responsibility you would give me. I am prepared and ready to work if you give me the opportunity. You know what I stand for. You know my vision.

“My vision is all about fulfilling your mission. I believe in the ingenuity of the Ghanaian. Together, we can succeed in building a progressive society of possibilities, enterprise, compassion, open opportunities and shared prosperity for every Ghanaian, born rich or poor, born in the north or the south, born Christian or Muslim, born girl or boy,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

