‘We can overcome every challenge if we stay united’ — ECOWAS

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has convened an extraordinary session of its Mediation and Security Council (MSC) in Abuja, Nigeria to discuss several political crises unfolding in the region.

At the meeting held on Thursday, February 8, ECOWAS leaders expressed the need for unity and solidarity in overcoming shared challenges.

“If there is a time for ECOWAS to stay together, this is the time ... There is no challenge that ECOWAS cannot overcome,” said Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission.

Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of MSC, echoed this sentiment: “As a Community we are stronger together to deal with the challenges that confront us namely terrorism, climate change, unemployment, food security to name a few.”

Top of the agenda is the decision by Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger to withdraw from ECOWAS in response to sanctions imposed after military coups in the three countries last year.

The regional bloc condemned the power grabs as unconstitutional but the military governments argued the sanctions were too harsh.

Ministers are also assessing the political turmoil in Senegal following President Macky Sall's controversial decision to postpone February's elections to December.

The opposition has protested, accusing President Sall of trying to extend his term unconstitutionally.

The ECOWAS meeting aims to find ways to bring the coup-led Sahel nations back into the fold and ensure peaceful and credible elections in Senegal that respect constitutional rule.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

'We can overcome every challenge if we stay united' — ECOWAS

