DC Kwame Kwakye presents award to National Chief Imam

Ace Broadcast Journalist and author of 'Beyond Fatherhood: Changing The Narrative', DC Kwame Kwakye has presented his 2023/24 Media Personality Award to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Nuhu Sharubutu.

The Fatherhood Advocate hinted that the move is a show of his appreciation and the enormity of respect he has for the National Chief Imam.

In a brief ceremony held on Thursday, 8th February, 2024 at the residence of the Chief Imam at Fadama, he narrated, "Last year after a successful book launch, I presented a copy to The National Chief Imam as a father of all Muslims in Ghana and to also receive his blessings".

"Early this year in January, EZone Media Network crowned me the 2023/24 Media Personality for Central Region. I felt obliged to present the award to the Chief Imam to express my gratitude for his kindness and prayers which I believe is part of my elevation," DC Kwakye emphasised.

According to him, he is highly indebted to Iddi Iddrisu (his tailor whom he has known for close to 2 decades) and Alhaji Baba Commenda (a relative to the Chief Imam) for their immense support thus far.

Sheik Nuhu Sharubutu thanked him for the honour done him by presenting his award to him adding that his gesture is highly commendable and he is glad to witness this day.

He prayed for him invoking God's blessings, favour and guidance for him.

The elder wife of Dr. Sharubutu, Hajiya Umma Amarya after being briefed about his mission while leaving the official ceremony, also prayed fervently for DC Kwame Kwakye, presented them a gift and thanked him for honouring them.

DC Kwame Kwakye was accompanied by Alhaji Baba Commenda.