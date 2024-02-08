VIDEO: Afenyo-Markin proposes 3-month maximum sentence for LGBTQ+ promoters

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has made a strong case for the custodial sentence for LGBTQ+ activists during the consideration of the anti-gay bill over appropriate punishment for promoters.

In the anti-gay bill before Parliament, the punishment is 750 penalty units equivalent to not less than a GHS9,400 fine or a term of imprisonment of not less than 2 years and penalty units of not more than 2,000 equivalent of GHS24,000 or a term of imprisonment of 4 years.

After various concerns were raised over the length of the custodial sentence, the sentence was reduced to not less than 50, equivalent to GHS600, or a term of imprisonment of not less than 3 months and a fine of not more than 100 penalty units equivalent of GHS1,200 or a term of imprisonment not more than 6 months.

But making an argument on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, February 7, Effutu Member of Parliament Alexander Afenyo-Markin proposed that the sentence should be reduced to a maximum of three months.

“We should rather look at one month to three months instead of three months and six months. If a commensurate penalty unit cannot be defined within the context of the proposal which is two months and four months then we should not go higher.

“We cannot there say that the nearest is three and six. We can also have the nearest being one and three. So, Mr. Speaker, we should rather look at one month and three months instead. I thank you,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin said.

Anti-gay bill: Afenyo-Markin proposes a 3-month maximum sentence instead of 6 for the promotion of LGBTQI+ activities. #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/cKBGvl4Ajf — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) February 8, 2024

This was opposed by the lead advocate for the anti-gay bill, Ningo Prampram MP Samuel Nartey George.

According to him, soft punishment for offenders will defeat the purpose of the bill.