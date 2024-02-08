Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
08.02.2024 Headlines

ECOWAS holds extraordinary MSC meeting to discuss withdrawal of Sahel States, tensions in Senegal

ECOWAS holds extraordinary MSC meeting to discuss withdrawal of Sahel States, tensions in Senegal
08.02.2024 LISTEN

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is holding an extraordinary session of its Mediation and Security Council (MSC) in Abuja, Nigeria on February 8.

It is aimed to address several political issues roiling the region.

Top on the agenda is the decision by Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger to withdraw from ECOWAS.

Military leaders in the three Sahel states ousted civilian governments in coups last year and have since faced sanctions from the regional bloc.

The coups were condemned as unconstitutional power grabs by ECOWAS, which imposed travel bans and asset freezes on junta members.

However, the military governments argued the sanctions were too harsh and inhumane.

Council ministers will also examine rising political tensions in Senegal.

President Macky Sall postponed February 25 presidential election to December 15, extending his term till a successor is elected.

“I wanted a 'free, transparent and inclusive' election to be held," Sall said while announcing the delay last Saturday.

However, opposition groups claim the move was motivated by a desire to remain in power and have staged protests against Sall's decision.

The ECOWAS meeting aims to find solutions to the withdrawal of key Sahel nations from the bloc following sanctions on military governments there.

Ministers will also seek to lower tensions in Senegal and ensure a credible election process that respects constitutional rule.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

ECOWAS holds extraordinary MSC meeting to discuss withdrawal of Sahel States, tensions in Senegal ECOWAS holds extraordinary MSC meeting to discuss withdrawal of Sahel States, te...

2 hours ago

When you're next in line, you learn how to wait — Kofi Bentil on why Bawumia didn't resign as VP ‘When you're next in line, you learn how to wait’ — Kofi Bentil on why Bawumia d...

2 hours ago

Effutu MP, Alexander Afenyo-Markin VIDEO: Afenyo-Markin proposes 3-month maximum sentence for LGBTQ+ promoters

3 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP flagbearer I'll provide tax incentives for musicians, film producers to boost creative arts...

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Ghana needs tax reforms to ensure the wealthy pay their fair share — Bawumia

3 hours ago

If theres a man with integrity you can trust to fight corruption, that man is me – Bawumia If there’s a man with integrity you can trust to fight corruption, that man is m...

3 hours ago

Nigerian politician dies of heart attack moment South Africa equalised Nigerias lead in AFCON semi-finals Nigerian politician dies of heart attack moment South Africa equalised Nigeria’s...

3 hours ago

We have to reform, refocus GRA towards broadening the tax base – Bawumia We have to reform, refocus GRA towards broadening the tax base – Bawumia

3 hours ago

Man accused of killing girlfriend and dumping body at airport garage escapes prison Man accused of killing girlfriend and dumping body at airport garage escapes pri...

3 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo Ghanaians don't believe in political gimmicks anymore; comparison of credibility...

Just in....
body-container-line