ECOWAS holds extraordinary MSC meeting to discuss withdrawal of Sahel States, tensions in Senegal

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is holding an extraordinary session of its Mediation and Security Council (MSC) in Abuja, Nigeria on February 8.

It is aimed to address several political issues roiling the region.

Top on the agenda is the decision by Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger to withdraw from ECOWAS.

Military leaders in the three Sahel states ousted civilian governments in coups last year and have since faced sanctions from the regional bloc.

The coups were condemned as unconstitutional power grabs by ECOWAS, which imposed travel bans and asset freezes on junta members.

However, the military governments argued the sanctions were too harsh and inhumane.

Council ministers will also examine rising political tensions in Senegal.

President Macky Sall postponed February 25 presidential election to December 15, extending his term till a successor is elected.

“I wanted a 'free, transparent and inclusive' election to be held," Sall said while announcing the delay last Saturday.

However, opposition groups claim the move was motivated by a desire to remain in power and have staged protests against Sall's decision.

The ECOWAS meeting aims to find solutions to the withdrawal of key Sahel nations from the bloc following sanctions on military governments there.

Ministers will also seek to lower tensions in Senegal and ensure a credible election process that respects constitutional rule.