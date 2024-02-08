‘When you're next in line, you learn how to wait’ — Kofi Bentil on why Bawumia didn't resign as VP

08.02.2024 LISTEN

Following NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s policy speech, questions have been raised as to why Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia did not resign from his position if he disagreed with certain policies under President Nana Akufo-Addo's government.

However, a leading policy analyst Kofi Bentil, says patience and timing were key factors in Bawumia's decision to remain VP.

Kofi Bentil, who is a vice president of think tank IMANI Africa, took to Facebook on Wednesday, February 7, to address the issue.

He stated that resigning is not always the appropriate response when one disagrees with their superiors.

"A VP can't just resign, even if he disagrees with his President!! When you are next in line, you learn how to wait your time!!" Bentil wrote.

The policy expert compared the NPP flagbearer’s situation to marriage and royal inheritance to stress that lasting unions require endurance through disagreements.

"Do you file for divorce every time you disagree with your husband?" Bentil asked rhetorically.

“A Prince cannot simply repudiate his inheritance even if he disagrees with his father..."

According to Mr. Bentil, having held the VP position for over four years, Bawumia understood that "wisdom requires that you wait for the right time" to enact any changes.