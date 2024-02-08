I'll provide tax incentives for musicians, film producers to boost creative arts industry — Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has promised to introduce tax incentives for musicians and film producers as part of plans to grow Ghana's tourism and creative arts sector if elected president.

Unveiling his visions at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) on Wednesday, February 7, Bawumia outlined bold solutions for private sector investment and job creation.

"We will introduce other initiatives such as digital and streaming platforms for our artists to make tourism and the creative arts a growth pole in Ghana. Tax incentives will also be provided for film producers and musicians," Bawumia said.

The NPP presidential hopeful believes such measures can build on the success of recent campaigns like 'Year of Return' and 'Beyond the Return' which shone a spotlight on Ghana's tourism offering and Afrocentric heritage.

Bawumia also touched on plans for an e-visa policy to facilitate international visits.

“To boost tourism and job creation, my government will implement an e-visa policy for all international visitors to Ghana to enable visas to be obtained in minutes subject to security and criminal checks," he explained.

The proposed tax breaks, if actualized, have the potential to attract more investment and skills into Ghana's budding film and music industries, opening up opportunities for creators to thrive and driving related economic activity.